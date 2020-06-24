Battle against coronavirus continues in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS – Missouri, and Illinois continues its ongoing battle against the coronavirus.

Illinois health officials report there are 601 new cases and 38 new deaths. While after just 140 new cases on Monday Missouri recorded 431 new cases.

That’s the third time in four days that Missouri has set a new daily high for cases. There have been at least 982 reported deaths in the state.

There have been 2,911 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have been released from isolation. That is 22 more people than Tuesday morning.

913 others from the additional local counties we are tracking have recovered. The six St. Louis area counties we track have a total of 120 additional coronavirus cases and 5 more COVID-19 deaths.