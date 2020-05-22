Breaking News
IL: 4,607 deaths/ 102,686 cases; MO: 661 deaths/ 11,340 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
COVID-19 case counts show St. Louis region progress in fighting the virus

ST. LOUIS – The latest COVID-19 numbers show a majority of the counties we monitor are reporting no new infections Friday morning. Those same numbers also reveal multiple counties still dealing with additional Coronavirus cases and deaths.

The numbers show that 17 of the 29 counties that we track on both sides of the river have no new cases. But the other 12 counties report nearly 150 additional Coronavirus cases and 29 more COVID-19 deaths, most of those are in St. Louis County.

Let’s start with the latest state numbers. Missouri added more than 100 cases Thursday and has at least 667 deaths statewide. Illinois reported close to 2,300 new cases and 87 more deaths. Missouri and Illinois combined for close to 2,400 more cases Wednesday the vast majority in Illinois.

See coronavirus case numbers for the region here.

