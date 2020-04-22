COVID-19 cases across the bi-state continue to rise, but recoveries cases double

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus continues to take lives in the St. Louis area, however, the latest numbers also shed light on increased recoveries.

Those numbers give a real overall picture of the COVID-19 impact in our region. Sadly at least 17 more deaths in the St. Louis area are being reported in the case counts, nine of those deaths happening in St. Louis County.

The official amount of cases being reported across Missouri Wednesday morning approaching 6,000; with nearly 225 deaths. In Illinois, the total case count is now above 33,000 with 1,468 deaths. Nearly 1,700 more cases were announced Tuesday between Missouri and Illinois with most being in Illinois.

Officials report 672 people who had COVID-19 in St. Louis County are now being listed as recovered. Another 380 are also being listed as recovered between the multiple other counties in our area which keep that figure.