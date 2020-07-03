Covid-19 cases growing in parts of St. Louis area heading into holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS – As the mask mandate starts Friday in St. Louis city and county, new COVID-19 cases are rising in the immediate St. Louis area. In fact, the six St. Louis area counties we track daily report 191 more Coronavirus cases this morning versus yesterday morning and three more COVID-19 deaths.

There is also additional information from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Highlights from the task force include new hospital admissions down by 11 and patients on ventilators down to 21; that’s the lowest number so far during the pandemic.

At the same time, COVID positive patients in ICU’s are up by four and the hospitalizations of positive COVID patients and suspected COVID patients is at 258. Hospitalizations had dropped to as low as 212 before creeping back up now.

Missouri has 356 more cases statewide this morning versus yesterday morning…and there are now at least 1,032 deaths across the state. Illinois confirms 869 more cases and 36 additional deaths. Missouri has now surpassed 22,000 total COVID-19 cases.