COVID-19 cases holding steady across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases across Missouri the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says infection levels across the region were holding steady.

Inpatient hospitalizations in our region were up 22 and four more patients are in the ICU. The number of patients on ventilators remains the same.

Statewide in Missouri, there were 468 new cases and now has at least 1,009 deaths. In illinois, there were 738 more cases and 14 additional deaths.

In the six local counties, we track there are 275 total cases and one death.