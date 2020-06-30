Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 998 deaths/ 21,043 cases IL: 6,902 deaths/ 142,461 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

COVID-19 cases holding steady across St. Louis area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases across Missouri the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says infection levels across the region were holding steady.

Inpatient hospitalizations in our region were up 22 and four more patients are in the ICU. The number of patients on ventilators remains the same.

Statewide in Missouri, there were 468 new cases and now has at least 1,009 deaths. In illinois, there were 738 more cases and 14 additional deaths.

In the six local counties, we track there are 275 total cases and one death.

See coronavirus case numbers for the region here.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News