COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area continue to climb

ST. LOUIS – Missouri set another new record for COVID-19 case reports Tuesday. For the third time in eight days, Missouri reported its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic with 936 new cases, topping their previous one-day high of 795 on July 9.

In the counties we follow that keep recovery figures, at least 118 more people have recovered or been released from isolation. The seven St. Louis area counties that we track daily report 571 more coronavirus cases and five more COVID-19 deaths.

Since Monday 53 more people have been hospitalized. The 360 total hospitalizations represent the largest single-day number since May 29. Three more people have been admitted to the ICU and the total patients on ventilators remained the same.