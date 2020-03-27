COVID-19 cases soar in Missouri and Illinois; 2nd death reported in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS- There are major jumps Friday morning in the number of new COVID-19 cases statewide in Missouri and Illinois. Plus there are also significant increases locally as well including the second death in St. Louis County.

Between both Missouri and Illinois, there are more than 800 new COVID-19 cases being reported. Missouri authorities are confirming 502 cases with 9 deaths. That is a jump of 146 cases and one death, the woman in St. Louis County. In Illinois, officials are reporting 2, 538 cases with 26 deaths. A staggering increase of 673 cases and seven deaths.

Locally St. Louis City has 16 new cases bringing the total to 69, with one death. St. Louis County authorities are now reporting 143 cases. An increase of 24 cases along with that second death.

State officials have the St. Louis County total significantly higher at 173 cases. We’re told the St. Louis County woman who died was between 80 and 89 years old and had chronic medical conditions.

St. Charles County is now at 24 cases with the one death. Jefferson County saw its largest one day jump with six new cases bringing the total there to 13. Franklin County has 5 confirmed cases. Lincoln and St. Francois County now both have two cases.

Across the river, St. Clair County has added three more cases bringing that total to 13. Madison County confirmed three additional cases as well, that county now has six cases.

Clinton County has one new case which means a 5 total there now. Monroe County has three cases and Washington County still with one.

President Trump has now approved Illinois’ Disaster Declaration making the Land of Lincoln eligible for significant federal assistance.