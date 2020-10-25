COVID-19 cases surge in St. Louis region and the US

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Coronavirus cases across the bi-state continue to climb at an alarming rate. Missouri adding on nearly 3,000 new cases Saturday while Illinois reported more than 6,000.

Missouri is now ranked 10th in the country for the highest number of transmissions. Illinoisans anticipate new restrictions on indoor dining and bars as the number of cases surge.

This comes as a country sees unprecedented levels. As of Friday, there were 83,000 new cases on record. This is the highest since July and 224,000 since the onset of the virus.

Missouri had its third largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Saturday. But keep in mind the state has had some issues with its online database.

St. Louis City is it reported 66 new hospital admissions on Saturday. That is up from 42, moving their seven-day average to 50 new patients a day.

