Covid-19 cases surge in the St. Louis area Memorial Day weekend

ST. LOUIS – The latest COVID-19 numbers show more new cases and deaths in multiple St. Louis area counties over the holiday weekend.
We looked at the newest COVID-19 numbers for counties that we monitor and compare them with the figures we had from last Friday morning. We found that 16 of the 29 counties we track are reporting 539 new COVID-19 cases and 36 more Coronavirus deaths.
Missouri has 827 more cases since last Friday and now has at least 691 deaths statewide. In illinois, there more than 9,300 additional cases and 277 more deaths. Missouri and Illinois combined to add more than 10,000 additional COVID-19 cases since last Friday with most cases coming from Illinois.
Meanwhile, 2,069 people in St. Louis County who had COVID- 19 have now been released from isolation. That is up 52 people from last Friday. 1,302 people from our other counties who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have now either recovered or been released from isolation. That is 37 more than last Friday.