COVID-19 claims life of assistant Kansas City area prosecutor

O’FALLON, Mo. — A 32-year-old assistant prosecutor in the Kansas City area has died from the coronavirus. Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said on Twitter that JoEllen Engelbart died Saturday. Engelbart is among 5,562 Missourians who have died from COVID-19.

The state passed the 400,000 mark in confirmed cases over the weekend, and added another 1,196 cases Monday, bringing the total to 402,957. No new deaths were reported Monday.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said Monday’s numbers may have been affected by limited reporting from counties due to the New Year’s holiday. She expects more reliable data on Tuesday.