COVID-19 crisis has some first responders concern over people self-treating other medical conditions

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO - When your personal health is the most important way to defeat the COVID-19 virus if you contract it, there’s a push from medical personnel to still seek help if you find yourself sick in other ways.

“We don’t want people ignoring medical concerns by staying at home and getting worse at home,” said Megan Gibbons.

Gibbons is a nurse practitioner with Our Urgent Care, one of the largest providers in St. Louis area.

Normally, they’ll see roughly 50-60 patients per day, but now with COVID-19 they’ve had to find new ways to reach those in need.

“It depends day to day,” Gibbons said. “Some days we see a higher volume certainly people are coming in, but people are also staying home.”

With the spread of the coronavirus and hospitals being the epicenter for care, there’s some people who are opting to self-treat at home.

Gibbons advises against that when there’s ways to still see licensed medical personnel through video-calling or by staying in your car.

“A lot of people are scared to leave their houses, so being able to connect via telemedicine and being able to see us and talk to us has been very positive,” said Gibbons.

The latest numbers from St. Louis Pandemic Task Force shows a 16 percent increase in the number of hospital bed in-use, but it also shows the same percentage of a decline in ICU beds in-use.

Like before, officials are pointing to social distancing and personal health as factors in driving those numbers down.