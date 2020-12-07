COVID-19 deaths rising at a disturbing rate in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of average deaths has tripled since the spring, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. They say that behind every number is a person.

There have been 11,000 people with COVID-19 that have been able to go home from the hospital since the pandemic began. Now, doctors are seeing a disturbing new trend in deaths from the virus.

COVID-29 was killing an average of seven people a day in the spring. Now, the region nis seeing 20 people die a day. The numbers have tripled since the first wave this spring.

Task Force Leader Dr. Alex Garza says that the number of deaths is hurting our community. Deaths have increased significantly along with the amount of cases.

“If people tell you it’s not a problem, they’re wrong. The virus does kill,” said Dr. Garza. “We are still fighting this battle without all the tools we need. You are our best hope to fight the virus.”

The good news is that the region has seen a significant downward trend in hospitalizations. There have only been 81 admissions today. But, the rolling average is still at 113 and that is a very high number. Dr. Garza says that he does not put a lot of stock into these daily fluctuations.

Despite lower admission data, the census data in hospitals has moved up. The moving average is now above 900 again.

“Deaths will always be a lagging metric. It sometimes come at the end of a prolonged stay in the hospital. Numbers show that admissions have increased, hospitalizations have increased, and deaths have increased. All go hand-in-hand,” said Dr. Garza. “However, we seem to have slowed down a little on the rapid acceleration of transmission in the community. So this is better news, but we are still seeing an increase in cases in the community. “

Hospitals will reach capacity at the end of 2020 if current trends continue. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is still waiting to see what Thanksgiving is going to do to regional COVID-19 trends.

“We may have interrupted some of the transmission happening in the community,” said Dr. Alex Garza.