COVID-19 hospitalization figures raising red flags and prompting warnings from area leaders

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – COVID-19 hospitalization numbers in the St. Louis region are rising to dire levels causing concern.

County Executive Dr. Sam Page is asking people to voluntarily stay home whenever possible and to take all COVID-19 precautions.

The COVID-19 hospitalization figures in the St. Louis region are now some of the worst we have seen so far during the pandemic.

The latest troubling numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force show that the total number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized is at 753. That is the second-highest total to date. 600 of those patients are confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, which is the highest number during the pandemic.

The seven-day average of hospitalizations is now at 517. That number hasn’t been above 500 since mid-May.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in ICUs is up from 117 on Sunday to 125 Monday.

COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from 62 on Sunday to 65 Monday.

The head of the Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Alex Garza, says at this point the virus is winning the battle. Garza is warning that we could see shelter in place orders if we don’t get the spread of the virus under control.

Area businesses are clearly concerned about the impact that more restrictions could have during an already difficult time.

Page acknowledges that concern, saying he doesn’t want to negatively impact the economy, but he tells us more restrictions could be announced in the next week or two if the virus continues to spread at its current rate.

