COVID-19 mass vaccination site in works for St. Clair County

CHICAGO– Governor JB Pritzker discussed opening mass vaccination sites across Illinois and plans are already in the works for one in St. Clair County.

Gov. Pritzker said starting Tuesday, the Illinois National Guard will activate flexible mobile teams to help health departments administer vaccines.

Officials in St. Clair County are already collaborating with the National Guard about launching a site there.

On January 25th, the National Guard led sites and select pharmacies in the state will begin vaccinating those in Phase 1B on a limited basis.

Gov. Pritzker said they have a limited supply right now but are hoping to get more as the new Biden administration signaled increased deliveries.

The governor also stressed patience. He said people can’t just show up at pharmacies to get the vaccine.

The state will be launching a website to help those trying to get vaccinations.