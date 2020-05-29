COVID-19 mobile testing site coming to Ferguson today

FERGUSON, Mo. – Affinia Healthcare will provide a mobile COVID-19 testing site that will be set up on Friday, May 29 at the Canfield Green Apartments on Coppercreek Road in Ferguson.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can always make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at Affinia Healthcare’s mobile or drive-through locations by calling (314) 833-2777.

Since April 2nd, Affinia Healthcare has tested more than 3,000 people at several drive-through and mobile COVID-19 locations in St. Louis City and North St. Louis County.