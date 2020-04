Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As of Monday, there were more than 1,300 hundred new cases announced between Missouri and Illinois. The latest figures from the Missouri Department of Health show that St. Louis County now has more than 1,000 coronavirus cases.

Missouri is now officially reporting more than 2,700 cases while research shows at least 52 deaths across the state. In Illinois, cases have surged past the 12,000 marks with deaths now topping 300.