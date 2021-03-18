‘COVID-19 One Year Report’ from St. Louis to help with recovery planning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A report highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the city of St. Louis has been released by the Department of Health. The city is using the report to assist in planning and recovery.

“The report will be a critical resource in our future public health and safety interventions,
including guidance for face covering, social distancing, and the dissemination of vaccine,” writes Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.

The city will receive around a half-billion dollars after President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act. The St. Louis Department of Health says that this snapshot of the past will help the city plan for the future.

Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration is putting together a framework for how to best use federal relief dollars expected to arrive in May.

The mayor said the amount sent to various cities was determined in part by poverty levels and housing conditions.

“50% of the money is expected to come to the city in 60 days, so that’s May 11th,” said Krewson. “One year later, you get the second half of the money.”

A large portion of the money in St. Louis will make up for revenue loss in 2020. Funding will also go to more programs to help people.

There will be a new administration in a few months and the decisions about how this spending will move to them. But, the money must be spent over the next four years.

Key findings from the report reveal:

  • Demographic distribution of case counts indicates the most vulnerable populations
    continue to be African American men and women, and older adults above the age of 50.
  • While previously those aged 20-39 years old were driving the pandemic, the share of
    daily cases among these ages declined, and case rates among those above the age of 50
    have recently been on the rise.
  • Fatality data shows the greatest number of fatalities fall in the age group of those older
    than the age of 80.
  • Geographic distribution of case counts illustrates that cases have highest distribution
    among Central West End, South City, and Downtown regions.

