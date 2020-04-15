COVID-19 survivor has personal reason to donate his blood plasma to help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis survivor of the coronavirus is now donating his blood plasma to help COVID-19 patients who are fighting for their lives.

Walter Lamkin and his wife Sharon have reason to be joyful. Walter is alive and well after the coronavirus infected his body.

“On the 21st of March they called me and told me that my test had been positive,” said Walter Lamkin.

After he spent time in Vail, Colorado skiing he was notified by the health department there that he had likely been exposed to someone infected with the virus. For him the symptoms lasted only a few days. He said he had an annoying cough for a few days and a fever one night. He described his sickness no big deal.

Dr. Emily Schindler is a physician at Mercy Hospital, “These people who didn’t do very bad had a good strong immune response and we were able to take the anti-bodies out of them after they recovered and transfuse that to someone who’s really struggling on a breathing machine,” said Dr. Emily Schindler.

“If my blood plasma can save somebody why wouldn’t I do that,” said Lamkin.

Washington University Doctor Jeffrey Henderson last month, along with some colleague pushed the plasma donation procedure nationwide. Now, it’s being used across the country.

“I couldn’t look myself in the mirror if I said no, I’m too busy or that doesn’t sound like something I want to do,” said Lamkin.

His plasma went to three patients and within 24 hours all showed improvement.

Dr. Schindler said Walter Lamkin not only relieved people’s suffering but also may have saved lives.

“That’s not an exaggeration at all,” said Schindler.

“It is humbling to know that they you have maybe changed the direction for somebody to help them get through something,” said Lamkin.

Walter Lamkin has a personal reason for getting involved. Two of his close friends died from coronavirus.