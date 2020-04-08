COVID-19 survivors blood plasma being used to heal those sick from the virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A Washington University Medical School doctor is now recruiting people who’ve recovered from the coronavirus.

The blood of those COVID-19 survivors could help a very sick patient suffer less.

The doctor, who first promoted the procedure along with two of his peers, hopes to begin running tests here in St. Louis in a few weeks.

Dr. Jeffrey Henderson is an infectious disease physician at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

“Use of this is ramping up,” said Dr. Jeffery Henderson.

As we reported last month, the procedure Dr. Henderson supports was used during the 1918 Spanish Flu. It’s also had more recent success in 2003.

“Some evidence from the SARSs outbreak that it was helpful for patients there that’s a related virus although not identical to this one.”

The anti-bodies from a COVID survivor have the potential of lessening the suffering of an infected patient.

“This procedure of transferring plaza gives somebody’s immune system potentially a leg up on the virus and allows their immune system to adapt earlier than it otherwise would to the infection.”

Jason Garcia survived COVID-19.

“I’m glad this turned out to be positive thing,” said Jason Garcia, COVID-19 survivor.

The 36-year-old man is from Southern California. He donated his plasma to a coronavirus patient and that person’s condition improved, just as Dr. Henderson suggested.

“We’re certainly pleased to hear a good outcome on the case,” said Dr. Henderson.

But Henderson said it will take more scientific investigation and likely hundreds of results before the procedure is okayed for everyone.

If you are a survivor and want to donate plasma to others in St. Louis, we have the links you can use.

The doctor only wants people to take part if they had a test for Coronavirus and it was positive and they have recovered.





