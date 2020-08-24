COVID-19 transmission in holding pattern across St. Louis; rural areas seeing increase in cases

ST. LOUIS- The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the region is starting to hit a plateau when it comes to the transmission of COVID.

Dr. Alex Garza explained during this afternoon’s briefing that there is still transmission, but it’s decreasing some. He also said it is not as bad as it was two weeks ago.

Garza credited the progress to mandatory mask mandates in some areas and increased awareness.

He did stress to those in places without a mask policy to please where the with you go out to help decrease the transmission rate.

The data shows the 7-day-average for the number of new daily COVID patients at area hospitals is at 38. It’s been hovering around 40 for the last month. Officials grow more concerned when that number is above 40.

Dr. Garza did say there is a significant rise in the more rural areas. New data from the last 7 days shows Jefferson and Warren counties in Missouri and Clinton, Bond, and Calhoun counties in Illinois saw the largest increases.

When it comes to cases by zipcodes, Affton, Hillboro, and Festus saw the biggest increase in cases. Zipcodes in St. Louis County and the City are seeing a decrease.

Dr. Garza stressed that barring any significant action of people consistently wearing masks or not gathering in large groups, there won’t be any changes in transmission or lifting of restrictions.