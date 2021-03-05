COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Chesterfield Mall

CHESTERFIELD, Mo–St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday that it will be moving its coronavirus vaccine clinic to Chesterfield Mall, sometime in April.
An exact date has not been confirmed.
The vaccine clinic will be located on the upper level of the largely vacant mall, near Macy’s. A news release from the hospital said “While demand continues to outpace supply, the larger space at Chesterfield Mall offers more flexibility for St. Luke’s to increase its vaccination capacity and better serve the community as vaccine supply increases over time.”
Vaccine doses are administered by appointment only. You must pre-register at lukesvaccine.com. The hospital says your notification of an appointment will include the location where the vaccine will be administered.