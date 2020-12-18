COVID-19 vaccine questions? Get answers from St. Louis regional leaders here

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – As more people start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, there will be more questions about getting the vaccine. Now you can ask the experts.

FOX 2 medical reporter Dan Gray will sit down with three people helping to lead the fight against COVID-19 in our region.

Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, Dr. Aamina Akhtah, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Hospital South, and Sam Page, St. Louis County Executive will answer your questions about the vaccine. They will also discuss what the future in St. Louis will look like now that the vaccine has arrived.

Ask a question here. Monday at 1:00 pm you can watch the conversation at FOX2Now.com and our social media platforms.

