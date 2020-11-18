COVID advice: Learning if you have flu, Covid-19, or allergy symptoms

ST. LOUIS – The resurgence of COVID cases during flu and allergy season could confuse some on what symptoms they may have. Medical experts want you to know the difference between the symptoms.

Washington University Allergist and Immunologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital Dr. Jennifer Monroy said there are symptoms that lead to one diagnosis over the other.

Monroy said allergy symptoms occur around the eyes and the forehead where the sinuses are. People also experience a lot of sneezing and itching around the eyes and nose.

Although allergies are year-round, fortunately, the trees, grass, and bees are not pollinating this time of year which influences allergy flare-ups.

“It’s mainly indoor allergens at this point in time, so that’s people who suffer from a cat allergy, dog allergy, indoor mold, and dust mites that can trigger some of their symptoms,” Monroy said.

Those with allergies will not experience full-body aches, chills, shortness of breath or headaches in the back of the head which could mean a viral infection like the flu or COVID.

Monroy said there is not a high flu activity in the St. Louis area right now.

“We tend to see our peaks (of flu), or the start of the season more towards the end of December and into January,” Monroy said. “For now, if someone does develop high fever, chills, shortness of breath, and cough, you are looking more into it being COVID-19.”

Although the symptoms are similar, Monroy emphasized the abrupt loss of smell and taste and dry cough that comes with a COVID diagnosis.

Monroy said when you get symptoms, think about your exposure.

She said flu symptoms usually have a quick turnaround time and a person can feel symptoms quick.

With COVID, symptoms usually occur in about three days.

Monroy said people with allergies should know their symptoms, and when the body has different responses out of the norm, that is when they should be worried about a viral infection.

She said it is very important to wear a mask, especially in a personal settings because that is what’s widely contributing to the rise in cases.

If families decide to have gatherings with people outside of their household, everyone should still wear a mask.

When a person does not have on a mask, they should still stay six-feet apart.

Monroy said there is no way to know who others have been exposed to and taking their word on it is not enough.

For more information about COVID, or to take a virus screening, visit bjc.org.