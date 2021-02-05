COVID cases down 40% in St. Louis County in last two weeks; spread still high

ST. LOUIS– The spread of COVID-19 in St. Louis County is slowly declining, but the Public Health Department (PHD) says in its latest report cases still remain very high.

The PHD report looked at data from the last two weeks. It shows transmission is still widespread among all demographics, but rates of new diagnoses are currently highest among people in their 30’s and residents in South County.

The report also says the average number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed among St. Louis County residents decreased 39.6% between January 19 – February 1. However, the DPH says despite the decline, the current rate of daily diagnoses remains very high.

The PDH says more testing is needed to identify a larger proportion of the currently infected population and bring transmission under control. As of February 1, the number of COVID-19 PCR testing from county residents each day has reached its lowest point since June.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force data also shows average new hospitalizations at task force hospitals decreased by 30 percent between January 19 – February 1.