COVID concerns cancel Belleville Labor Day parade

ST. LOUIS- Another large parade in the St. Louis area to celebrate Labor Day will be canceled this year due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Southwestern Illinois Labor Council announced Thursday that it would forego the annual parade and picnic scheduled for Labor Day in Belleville.

“We were hopeful that with everyone getting the COVID- 19 vaccinations, mask wearing and social distancing, we would be able to return to normalcy and enjoy celebrating labor together. I, along with the SWICLC Executive Board and area Labor Leaders, agree that it is in everyone’s best interest that we refrain from holding large celebrations and large in person gatherings,” Scot Luchtefeld, President of the Southwestern Central Labor Council AFL-CIO said in a Facebook post Thursday.

“We truly appreciate what everyone does to support labor and the hardworking members that we represent. We hope that everyone will think of our brothers and sisters in labor, our families and friends. Please take this pandemic seriously and get vaccinated so life can return to normal.”

The St. Louis Labor Council made a similar announcement last week.

“This situation could have been avoided but much of our community continues to refuse to get vaccinated,” said St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White in a statement last week.