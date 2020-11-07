COVID hospitalizations consistently rise, setting new records daily

MC ALLEN, TEXAS-July 20, 2020-Dozens of nurses, staff and visiting, treats patients at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas, where hospitalizations and deaths have spiked this month. The coronavirus is spreading rapidly through the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, where people of all ages are getting infecting at family gatherings. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has hit another COVID record with a new total of 99 hospital admissions today at area hospitals that are part of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

On Friday, the task force reported 97 new hospital admissions.

The taskforce said inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 522 Friday to 529 today.

The 7-day average for hospital admissions has doubled in less than a month. Health officials like to be under 40 to be comfortable. The moving average is now at 78.

Fortunately, across the system hospitals, 100 COVID patients were discharged Friday bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 8,275.

The task force also reported 84 percent capacity of available staffed beds in the ICU improved from Friday when it was 91.