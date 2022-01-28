COVID hospitalizations reach 3-week low as Omicron decline continues

This Nov. 27, 2021, photo provided by Tracey Ferguson shows her son D.J. Ferguson initially being treated at Milford, Mass. Regional Medical Center. Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston is defending itself after Ferguson’s family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival. (Tracey Ferguson via AP)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area COVID hospitalizations have dipped below 11-hundred patients for the first time since January 4th as the Omicron variant surge has peaked in the region.

The latest numbers released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force included only 143 new patient admissions, the lowest single-day admissions this year, and the lowest overall since December 29 2021. Those new admissions were offset by another 188 patients discharged in the most recent data release.

The Task Force report released today includes decreases in nearly every key category monitored by local hospitals.

They reported 18 fewer patients in ICU beds, with only 172 people now receiving critical care. The number of patients needing ventilators to breathe also has dropped to 102, nearly dipping below 100 patients for the first time since the week after Christmas.

Also buoying the spirits of local health care workers is the lowest number this year of child patients in ICU, with the pediatric patient count now standing at four children. The region reported 15 new COVID deaths in area hospitals.