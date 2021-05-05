‘COVID Nails’ Beau’s lines may indicate previous infection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Have you noticed lines or grooves in your nails? It could be a sign that you have had COVID-19.

A tweet from professor Tim Spector is going viral. He is leading several studies into COVID symptoms.

“Do your nails look odd? COVID nails are increasingly being recognized as the nails recover after infection and the growth recovers leaving a clear line. Can occur without skin rashes and appears harmless,” tweets Spector.

The clear horizontal lines go across the nails. It may indicate that a person was previously infected.

The Mayo Clinic says that Beau’s lines can occur with illnesses that include fevers like measles, mumps, and pneumonia. Fever is a possible symptom of COVID.

“Any illness can provoke them, it’s not specific to COVID, but clearly a lot of people were exposed at a similar time,” tweets Spector.

Everyone who has had COVID may not have Beau’s lines. But, they are an indicator for those unsure if they were infected.

