COVID restrictions may be paying off, hospital admissions going down

ST. LOUIS – People’s efforts to wear a mask and follow health safety guidelines may be paying off.

At Friday’s Pandemic Task Force news conference Dr. Alex Garza reminded everyone, ending the pandemic is in our hands.

“You have the power to keep people from getting the virus and getting so sick that they have to be hospital you have the power to get our economy back,” Garza said.

Fortunately, the number of people discharged from hospitals was larger than admissions.

There was a small drop in suspected COVID positive hospitalizations and patients in ICUs.

St. Louis City was recognized for the lowest admissions rate in the last two months.

Dr. Garza said, “That’s really a tribute to all the hard work they have done to control the transmission of the virus.”

The CDC released new policies saying there should now be universal indoor mask-wearing when people are not at home.

People should also avoid indoor spaces where masks are not worn the entire time like restaurants which officials call a high-risk scenario.

One restaurant owner in the Central West End said she’s going above and beyond to keep her establishment safe.

“We even purchased these air scrubbers to clean the air in here it’s like a NASA technology, Tracy Czarnec, owner of Wildflower Restaurant, said.

Qui Tran’s family owns three area Asian restaurants.

“We all have to make a sacrifice. If we all put masks on it would save the economy, something that simple would save the economy and would keep everyone safe,” Tran said.

The CDC also said people should avoid non-essential outdoor places where there are large crowds.