COVID testing no longer required for Youth Sports in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis announced Thursday they are no longer requiring COVID-19 testing for Youth Sports.
Although testing is not required, the city is still encouraging youth athletic program administrators to continue the practice to protect the health of those who have not been vaccinated.
“It’s important that sports organizers, parents, and school athletic administrators remember that athletes remain at increased risk of spreading COVID-19 when participating in close-contact or indoor sports,” Dr. Fredrick Echols acting director of health for the City of St. Louis said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)recommends not engaging in close contact sports with those you do not live with. If you choose not to follow this recommendation, the CDC recommends wearing a face covering, playing outdoors, staying at least 6 feet from others, avoiding crowds, and if you are eligible – getting vaccinated.”
For more information from the CDC about youth sports, click here.