COVID testing required for some air travelers returning to the skies

ST. LOUIS–Hannibal resident Daron Caswell travels by air occasionally to visit family. He was at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Friday to greet family. Caswell believes some air travelers will soon return to the skies after staying away because of COVID concerns.

“People are ready,” he said.

Brentwood Travel has been in business for 64 years. The agency is seeing a spike in clients looking for a getaway. The interest comes at a time when some air travelers will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test.

“There are certain places that are easier to go to than other places,” said Brentwood Travel executive vice-president Stacee Acree.

International air travelers entering the United States need proof of a negative COVID test taken within 3 days before flying. For example, travelers headed from the U.S. to the Caribbean or Mexico can fly there without a COVID test but will need a negative COVID test to return.

Acree said a COVID test is also currently needed to fly to Hawaii. She said, “There’s a lot of information out there and we know the sources to go to.”

Larry Reading has an international flight planned soon and has some concerns about being able to return.

“The only thing I’m a little bit nervous about is perhaps you know if the testing center might be overwhelmed or it’s not set up,” said Reading.

Acree said Brentwood Travel is helping international clients find travel packages that include COVID testing.

“People really want to get away,” she said. “It’s winter and it’s been cold.”