COVID testing sites in St. Louis closing over complaints, poor BBB rating

Concerned citizens are questioning the validity of a few COVID-19 testing sites in the St. Louis metro area after running into some red flags from a group called Center for COVID Control. (KOIN)

ST. LOUIS–Hours after confirming that a COVID-19 testing facility at Ballpark Village would be looking for a new vendor due to problems nationally with a lab company it had partnered with, FOX2 has learned that more private ‘pop-up’ testing sites are closing in the St. Louis area, at least temporarily, for the same reason.

The Center for COVID Control was connected to sites in Chesterfield, Eureka, and three locations in the city of St. Louis, including in the Central West End and at Ballpark Village. The administrator for the Ballpark Village location says he’s closing the locations at 4707 McPherson in the Central West End and at 14282 Ladue Road in Chesterfield he until he can find a new lab partner.

The McPherson site was empty Wednesday night.

“It’s in a parking lot, there’s minimal signage, but someone told me that it was free, so I didn’t take the time to do my homework before I go into the site,” Liz Gerard said.

Gerard is one of the many who came to the Center for Covid Control site to get tested. She said she had to give personal information like a photo of her driver’s license and her insurance information, but never got her results.

“They asked for my driver’s license number along with quite a bit of personal data, which I thought was a bit excessive but, at the moment, I was desperate and sick, so I just went along with it,” Gerard said.

The Better Business Bureau has given CCC a rating of “F”, after it says the company failed to respond to consumer complaints about delayed testing results.

A company spokesman has not returned messages seeking comment. It is unclear what if anything