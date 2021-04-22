COVID: The next steps- A look at what it will take to reopen

ST. LOUIS– It’s been more than a year since the pandemic began and while there are signs things are getting back to normal, the fight against COVID is not over yet.
FOX2 medical reporter Dan Gray will host COVID: The next steps. The digital conversation looks at the efforts underway to help our region fully reopen.
The conversation will feature:
- Dr. Faisal Kahn- St. Louis County Public Health Director
- Dr. Alex Garza- St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force
- Brian Hall- Explore St. Louis
- Andrew Meyer – FEMA Deputy Site Coordinator