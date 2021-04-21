COVID: The next steps- Ask your questions for the experts to answer Thursday

ST. LOUIS– More people in the St. Louis area are receiving their COVID-19 vaccine and that has some restrictions loosening, people feeling comfortable being more social with friends, and a return to a more pre-pandemic life.

But what are the next steps that need to be taken to fully re-open our businesses? Some also want to know if we will need to get another COVID vaccine dose. Others want to know when will we be able to stop wearing masks.

FOX2 Medical Reporter Dan Gray will answer some of those questions Thursday at 1 pm when he hosts COVID: The Next Steps. You will hear from Dr. Faisal Khan, the St. Louis County Health Director on what reopening could look like and vaccine hesitancy. Brian Hall from Explore St. Louis will shed some light on the outlook for the hospitality and tourism sectors of St. Louis City and County.

