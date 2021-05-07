COVID vaccination clinic at church in Cahokia Heights, Illinois today

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Appointments are not required in order to receive a COVID vaccination at a clinic Friday, May 7 in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.
The Moderna shot will be available from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church on Piggott Avenue. A second dose will be required in four weeks.
Those attending are asked to bring some sort of identification, as well as insurance information. However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.