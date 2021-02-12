COVID vaccination effort in St. Louis County expands with firefighters help

ST. LOUIS – More people in the St. Louis area who are vulnerable to COVID-19 will soon be vaccinated under a new partnership starting today. It involves St. Louis county and five local fire protection districts. 

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a press briefing at 8:00 a.m. Friday from a firehouse in Affton where he will speak about this effort.

Under the program, members from five area fire protection districts will administer shots at locations including firehouses. 

The first priority of this effort is to vaccinate those in group homes and other housing facilities who have not yet received shots. 

The five fire districts taking part are Pattonville, Eureka, Mehlville, Affton and Richmond Heights. 

Organizers say 1,000 residents and staff in certain facilities will receive vaccinations. Recipients must have an appointment to take part. Walk ups are not allowed. 

FOX 2 was told some residents and staff will be transported to a vaccination station at a firehouse while others will be vaccinated in their facilities by fire district workers in mobile EMS units. 

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is supplying the vaccine. 

Organizers say most residents of long-term care facilities in St. Louis County have already received vaccines from pharmacy providers under federal programs. 

This project will focus on facilities which did not qualify for that assistance. 

After the initial facilities are served, the plan is to expand the partnership to administer shots to home-bound residents across St. Louis County. 

