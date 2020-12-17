COVID vaccination plan for children with divorced parents and differing opinions on the vaccine

ST. LOUIS – With the COVID-19 vaccine now being given in the St. Louis area and across the nation, it may bring up concerns regarding the vaccination of children, specifically those with divorced parents.

Many schools may require COVID-19 vaccinations for students in the fall of 2021, but what happens if parents with joint legal custody have differing views on having their child get the vaccine.

Jonathan Marks from The Marks Law Firm explains the details of that situation.