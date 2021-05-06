COVID vaccination sites happening today in Metro East

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Multiple COVID vaccination sites are running Thursday in the Metro East.
The Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville is open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, so a second shot will be required in four weeks. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred.
The other vaccination site is at the Change Christian Center on Jerome Lane in Cahokia Heights from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Appointments are not required. The Moderna shot will be administered, so a second shot is necessary in four weeks.
Those getting a shot are asked to bring a form of identification as well as insurance information.
However, insurance is not required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the shot.