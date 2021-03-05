COVID vaccinations available at Affinia Healthcare

ST. LOUIS – The COVID Moderna vaccine is being administered at two Affinia Healthcare locations for those 65 and older.

People must be a resident of St. Louis City or live in the zip codes 63114, 63121 or 63133 in St. Louis County to receive a vaccine from Affinia Healthcare.

Click here to schedule an appointment through the Affinia Healthcare website. COVID vaccination appointments are not able to be made through their regular appointment line.

Those 40 and over “with approved chronic conditions are encouraged to register through their waiting list registry. To get on the registry, a person must have one of the following: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart condition, weakened immune system due to transplant, severe obesity (BMI over 40), pregnancy, sickle cell, type 2 diabetes, intellectual or developmental disability.

When an opening becomes available, an Affinia Healthcare staff member will call a qualified person on the waiting list to make an appointment.