COVID vaccinations continue at Mercy and prepare to start at BJC

ST. LOUIS – Vaccinations have been ongoing at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur and at Mercy Hospital South in south county since Monday and now vaccinations are also underway at additional Mercy facilities and BjC Healthcare hospitals are starting up their vaccinations Thursday.

The chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital South on Monday became the first person in the St. Louis area to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

While shots continued at both Mercy campuses in St. Louis County on Tuesday, vaccines began at the Mercy hospitals in Jefferson County and Washington, Missouri. A Mercy spokesperson said shots should begin Wednesday at the Mercy hospital in Troy, Missouri.

FOX 2 was told some 650 vaccinations were given Tuesday at Mercy hospital in the St. Louis area.

Meanwhile, vaccinations are set to start at BJC campuses Thursday. A spokesperson said BJC received 9,750 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. FOX 2 was told vaccinations will start at eight BJC hospitals in Missouri on Thursday. Six are in the immediate St. Louis area including the main Barnes Jewish Hospital campus in the Central West End.

An SSM health spokesperson said they expect to get their initial vaccine shipments early next week, hopefully on Monday, so they can start vaccinating their workers.

St. Luke’s is expecting vaccine shipments next week as well.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.