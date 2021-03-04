COVID vaccine appointments available at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – The Madison County Health Department has appointments open Friday for residents to receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine.
The health department said there are appointments available on Friday, Monday and Tuesday at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois. The vaccinations are by appointment only.
In order to get an appointment, a vaccine recipient must be an Illinois resident, live or work in Madison County, be eligible to receive the vaccine under Illinois Phase 1a, Phase 1b or Phase 1b+, and be able to show ID and proof of eligible employment.
