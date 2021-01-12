Cozy St. Charles log cabin perfect for relaxing weekend getaway

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – After being under “Stay-At-Home” orders for the greater part of last year due to the current pandemic many of us are itching to escape our homes for someplace new.

Yes, there are plenty of cozy cabins across the country, but you don’t have to travel too far for this cozy log cabin located in the heart of St. Charles.

The newly renovated cabin is over 180 years old and is just a short walk from Main Street. With lots of interior updates, Meghan Reed her husband turned it into a modern age Airbnb in June of 2020.

“When we first started doing the renovations, we really didn’t know if people would come during a high time of COVID”, said Reed. “But the moment we launched, we have been flooded with bookings. Many people from the St. Louis area looking to get out the house for the weekend”.

While it may be a tad bit too early for a “normal” vacation, Reed ensures Camp Mill Pond is perfect for a safe, rejuvenating change of pace.

