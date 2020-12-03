Cozy up at Tuxedo Park STL Bed and Breakfast while social distancing for the holiday

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Traditionally, many of us would choose to celebrate the holidays in the comfort of our own homes, but, with the best part of this year spent under Safer-At-Home Orders, we may be looking for a change of scene.

Luckily, a cozy and festive boost of holiday cheer is near. Maureen Elliott, owner of Tuxedo Park STL Bed and Breakfast is taking part in ‘A Very Drivable Holiday‘ campaign.

“We are looking for people who are within an hour or three, to take leave normal life behind and come to a place that’s going to be quiet, cozy and socially isolated”, said Maureen Elliott.

With a limited number of guests, visitors can enjoy a safe place to socially distance and still create a joyful holiday and every morning guest can expect their breakfast to be severed with an added holiday twist.

“You’ll have your own special breakfast area, cozy reading nooks, places to play games, and many fireplaces to sit around”.

If you’re looking for amenities like a cozy bed or a fireplace your holiday stay awaits at Tuxedo Park. Originally a non-denominational meeting place in the 1890s, the inn has restored the sanctuary look and feel.

Located at the intersection of Bompart Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard Elliot said they are hoping to attract guests from four hours away or less.

“If you live in Kansas City, Memphis, or Springfield Missouri, or Illinois, you are just a short drive to a great stay”, said Elliot.

So, whether you’re coming in from outside of the city or are already here in town, Tuxedo Park STL Bed & Breakfast Inn can be the ideal holiday getaway.