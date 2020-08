ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An accident is blocking several lanes of I-55 near Richardson Road. Traffic is backed up in the area. It is not clear what the extent of the injuries are in the crash.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter is headed to the scene. More details will be posted as this story develops.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.