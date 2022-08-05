ST. LOUIS – A crash happened Friday morning on westbound I-70 over the Blanchette Bridge.

The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. It is blocking two lefthand lanes of the bridge in the westbound direction. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.

At about 7:45 a.m., the crash had cleared, but nearly at the same time, a stalled semi started blocking the westbound center lanes just before the bridge.

