ST. LOUIS – 141 southbound is shut down just south of 64 due to a crash.

The crash happened at 6:47 a.m. MoDOT said they expect the area to be cleared at approximately 7:47 a.m. No traffic is getting through in that area as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

