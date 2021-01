ST. LOUIS – A car crashed into the side of a house Tuesday just before midnight on North Broadway at Wall Street.

Police said a driver hit another car from behind causing that car to spin around and hit the house.

No one in the car or the house was injured. Police later caught the driver who caused the crash.

Car vs house 8600 block of N. Broadway St Louis Missouri details on Fox2 News In the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/Br7T9gJmnZ — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 6, 2021