Crash closes part of Lindbergh Blvd. in Kirkwood, power pole snapped

ST. LOUIS–A crash has closed southbound Lindbergh before Manchester Rd in Kirkwood this evening.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox flew over the scene and we can spot a black vehicle on its side. A power pole in the area also appears to have been hit and part of it fell into a yard.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash scene but you may want to consider an alternate route.

Crews are on the scene working to upright the vehicle.

This is a developing story and FOX2 will update the information when it becomes available.

