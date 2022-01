LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new employee at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis is making all the difference in helping relieve the stress of other hospital workers who are frustrated and exhausted in working through the worst wave of the COVID pandemic.

“Smiles are sometimes hard to come by in hospitals these days,” said Erika Jensen, RN director of the emergency department at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital. “It's really rough, you know? Again, it stems back to us feeling like we're trying our best and we're giving our best and sometimes that still doesn't feel good enough.”