Two dead in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-55 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.- The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people are dead following a crash on I-55 in Jefferson County.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes, just past Route Z near Pevely. Both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed.

Officials say the crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least two cars.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says it is unsure of how long the closure will last.

MoDOT is asking drivers to take an alternate route. Traffic cameras in the area show a back up of vehicles.